Johnson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through session due to and ankle injury.

The jack-of-all trades defender played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Kansas City, so it's perhaps a minor issue considering the Bills didn't have a full practice Wednesday where an injury might be more likely to pop up. Johnson, who had nine tackles in the Week 14 win, is expected to be tasked with trying to stop a red-hot CeeDee Lamb this week, assuming the former is able to suit up for an injury-plagued Buffalo defense.