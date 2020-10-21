Johnson recorded eight tackles during Monday's loss to the Chiefs, tied for second most on the team.

Johnson sure does pick up a lot of tackles for a third cornerback, as he's second on the team with 42 stops on the season. As we know, however, IDP numbers don't always equate with strong play and sometimes means your guy is simply allowing too many passes to be caught. In Johnson's case, he didn't even start Monday's game after temporarily losing his No. 3 spot, but he ended up seeing 86 percent of the defensive snaps after his replacement, Cam Lewis, got hurt early in the contest.