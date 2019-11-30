Play

Johnson logged eight tackles and one pass defensed during Thursday's win over Dallas.

Johnson also saw 85 percent snap share, the second time he's hit that level in the last three games as he shows he's further and further removed from a hamstring injury that messed up the early part of his season. Johnson isn't a starter in name, but he's needed in a number of packages the Buffalo defense runs, so his good play should keep him on the field. On the season, the second-year Weber State product has 30 tackles, four passes defensed and one sack.

