Johnson played in all 17 regular-season games for the Bills, posting 98 total tackles including 1.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Johnson failed to record an interception for the first time since the 2019 season, but that's splitting hairs when you consider the compilation of other stats as well as the career-high tackle total. Johnson finished in the top 10 among cornerbacks in most scoring systems, and his versatility (he can play cornerback or safety as well as cover the slot) has proven key for a Buffalo defense that finished fourth in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed this season.