Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Johnson hasn't yet been officially cleared to suit up Sunday versus the Jets, but it looks like the cornerback is now trending in the right direction. He's served as Buffalo's primary slot corner this season.
