Johnson posted 57 tackles (34 solo) and four pass defenses over 13 regular-season games in 2025 with the Bills.

Johnson failed to record an interception for the second time in three seasons, and his 57 combined tackles were his lowest output since 2019 (50 tackles across 12 regular-season games). The veteran still played a key role in the Bills' secondary as the nickel corner, and after sitting out of the team's regular-season finale against the Jets in Week 18 for rest purposes, Johnson should be a full go for this Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.