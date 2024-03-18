The Bills signed Johnson to a three-year extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson's new deal reportedly makes him the NFL's highest-paid nickel back, a deserved pay day for the All-Pro. While appearing in all 17 regular-season games last year, Johnson posted a career-high 98 total tackles. While Johnson's versatility and ability to contribute as arguably the NFL's best nickel back makes him instrumental for Buffalo's secondary, for fantasy purposes he's a player to consider in lineups, but doesn't project as a must-start option in most IDP formats.