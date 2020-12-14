site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Taron Johnson: Evaluated for head injury
Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury and his return to Sunday's game against the Steelers is questionable.
Johnson made his mark on the game before getting injured, scoring an interception touchdown just before halftime. Siran Neal steps into Johnson's spot as the nickel cornerback.
