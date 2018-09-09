Bills' Taron Johnson: Exits game with shoulder injury
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Ravens and will not return.
Johnson's injury is a blow to Buffalo's already-depleted right cornerback group, with Vontae Davis (surgery) and Ryan Lewis (undisclosed) both healthy scratches Sunday. Expect an update on the rookie fourth-rounder's injury after the contest.
