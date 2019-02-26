Johnson (shoulder) is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson's impressive rookie season -- during which he made 42 tackles across 11 games while playing reserve snaps -- came to an end when he underwent surgery to address a shoulder injury Dec. 5. The 22-year-old could be limited during OTAs, but is expected to be fully healthy for training camp and does not anticipate that his rehab will have an impact on his physical style of play.

