Bills' Taron Johnson: Five tackles in TNF defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded five tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup in Buffalo's loss to Houston on Thursday night.
It was Johnson's second game back from a groin injury. He made the start against Houston and logged 70 percent of the defensive snaps for the Bills, with 76 percent of those coming as the slot cornerback. Johnson has appeared in eight games this season, recording 36 tackles (25 solo) and a trio of pass breakups.