Johnson (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles.

Johnson has been managing a quad injury for the past two weeks, but he was able to play last Sunday against Cleveland and will do so again this weekend versus Philadelphia. He upgraded to a full practice Friday after being deemed limited the first two days of the week, so he shouldn't have any limitations Sunday. Johnson has logged 54 tackles and four defensed passes through 12 contests, though he's yet to notch a sack or an interception.