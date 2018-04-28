Bills' Taron Johnson: Heads to Buffalo in fourth round

The Bills selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Johnson is from a small school (Weber State), and the fact that he didn't do so great at the combine (4.5-second 40, 33-inch vertical, 118-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone) might make him more of a special teams consideration or safety tweener to the Bills.

