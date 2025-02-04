Johnson tallied 65 total tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 12 regular-season games in 2024.

The 28-year-old missed time early in the regular season after sustaining a forearm injury in the Bills' Week 1 win over the Cardinals. Despite being sidelined for five games, Johnson nabbed a career-high two interceptions in 2024, including one pick-six. He remained one of the top playmakers on Buffalo's defense, leading the team in interceptions and ranking third in passes defended. Johnson inked a three-year, $30.75 million extension with the Bills last offseason, so he's expected to stay in Buffalo for 2025. The Weber State product is likely to retain his role as the Bills' top slot corner after another productive campaign in 2024.