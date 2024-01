Johnson has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Chiefs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Johnson's status won't become official until the Bills reveal their inactives list at 5:00 p.m. ET. The All-Pro nickel cornerback will be a key part of slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Sunday's home game if he does get the green light.