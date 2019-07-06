Johnson, who saw auction in 11 games as a rookie last season while posting 42 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception, saw the most reps with the starting unit as the nickel corner during spring work, Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson is also over the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last four games of the 2018 campaign, while multiple sources covering the Bills feel the nickel job is his to lose as training camp approaches. While that's not really IDP noteworthy in itself, the No. 3 job puts him that much closer to a full-out starting role should Tre'Davious White or the winner of the No. 2 job go down at any point, and Johnson did put up sizable stats in limited playing time last season. He's expected to compete with Siram Neal and the loser of the No. 2 job battle -- Levi Wallace, EJ Gaines and Kevin Johnson -- for the bulk of the work in nickel packages.