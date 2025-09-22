Johnson posted eight tackles (six solo) and a defensed pass in Thursday's 31-21 win against the Dolphins.

Johnson was quite active when he was on the field, as he paced the Bills in tackles despite playing just 66 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He wasn't able to suit up in Week 2 against the Jets due to a quad injury, but he appears to be mostly past the issue given that he was able to play a considerable amount on a short week.