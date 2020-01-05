Bills' Taron Johnson: Leaves Saturday's playoff game
Johnson left Saturday's loss to the Texans with an undisclosed injury and did not return, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Johnson isn't a starter, but his loss had a big effect on the game, as starter Levi Wallace was already an inactive. By the end of the game when the Texans were in catch-up mode, the Bills were down to depth corners. Houston started to get a bunch of chunk plays, and while Siran Neal had a couple of big plays in the second half, a couple of his mistakes proved especially costly. Johnson finishes his second season with 50 tackles in the regular season to go with five passes defensed, a sack and one forced fumble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.