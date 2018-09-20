Bills' Taron Johnson: Limited again
Johnson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday, the Bills' official site reports.
It looks like the rookie might be able to go Sunday at Minnesota after missing the Week 2 loss to the Chargers. Johnson won't start, but his depth is needed given the Bills' banged-up secondary coupled with the loss of Vontae Davis, who decided last week he doesn't want to continue playing football.
