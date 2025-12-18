Johnson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury he likely suffered in the Week 15 win over the Patriots. The slot cornerback was able to log a full walkthrough practice Wednesday with the injury, but was only a limited participant in Thursday's session. The starter will have one more session to attempt to elevate his practice participation in an effort to potentially avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns. If Johnson cannot suit up, Cam Lewis will likely take over slot cornerback duties for the Bills' defense.