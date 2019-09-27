Johnson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It looks like the slot corner might be able to resume his duties in Week 4, a job that had been split up by a few other guys during his two-week absence. The Buffalo secondary is one the league's better units, but it will have its hands full Sunday trying to stop a high-powered New England offense.