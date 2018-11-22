Johnson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson has been practicing on a partial basis all week as the Bills return from bye, so it seems like a decent chance he'll be able to suit up for this week's game against Jacksonville. Johnson has performed well as a fourth-round rookie seeing limited snaps in a depth role, so if he is able to return it makes a good defense that much stronger.

