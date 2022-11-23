Johnson recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 31-23 victory versus the Browns.
Johnson notched his most prolific tackling performance since his nine-stop performance Week 1. The 26-year-old cornerback also played at least 93 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps for the eighth time this season, as starting cornerback Tre'Davious White was ruled a healthy scratch for the third straight game since coming off IR in early November. Johnson now has 60 tackles (41 solo), four passes defended and an interception over 10 contests in 2022, though his playing time could take a step back if White makes his season debut against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.