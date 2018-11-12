Bills' Taron Johnson: Managing shoulder injury
Johnson (shoulder) is "managing things" with regard to a shoulder injury that forced him to exit Sunday's win over the Jets, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalol reports.
Johnson appears to have suffered a minor shoulder injury, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The rookie fourth-round pick has worked through lingering shoulder injuries throughout the entire season, and has seen his snap count limited as a result.
