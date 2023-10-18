Johnson recorded 15 tackles (nine solo) while also deflecting a pass in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Johnson was all over the field during Sunday Night Football, registering a season-high 15 takedowns, almost doubling the 16 tackles he had produced over the first five contests. Additionally, he was able to break up what would've been a game-winning touchdown to Giants' tight end Darren Waller to end the game. Johnson continues to prove why he's one of Buffalo's top options in the secondary.