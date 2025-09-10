Johnson (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.

Johnson played 66 percent of defensive snaps during Buffalo's narrow Week 1 win over the Ravens, recording two solo tackles, but he's now emerged from the contest with a quadriceps injury. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his activity level at practice before the Bills assign him a preliminary injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets. On a positive note for Buffalo's cornerbacks corps, Tre'Davious White (groin) returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday.