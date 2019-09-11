Johnson, who was forced out of Sunday's opener with a hamstring injury, is not practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson is filling the key slot corner role in a strong Buffalo defense, a role that will likely be filled by Siran Neal if the former can't rally from the injury to play this week against the Giants.

