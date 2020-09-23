Johnson missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.
Johnson logged more defensive snaps (57) in Week 2 compared to the 48 he saw in Week 1, so he either suffered the injury late in Sunday's win over the Dolphins or played through it. For the second straight game, the team's No. 3 quarterback recorded five tackles. We'll see if he can get in some practice participation Thursday or Friday ahead of the Week 3 tilt against the Rams.
