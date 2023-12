Johnson recorded nine tackles (six solo) while recovering a fumble and deflecting a pass in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Johnson was able to compile his highest tackle total since Week 6 while also scooping up a fumble in the third quarter that teammate Christian Benford induced. The cornerback has yet to record an interception this season, but he's likely to challenge his career-high 94 tackles from 2020 considering he's already at 71 takedowns in 2023.