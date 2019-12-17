Bills' Taron Johnson: No lingering effects
Johnson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Tuesday's injury report.
Johnson was hurt during Sunday's win over the Steelers, but it appears to have been a minor issue. The second-year cornerback will be ready to go for a crucial divisional matchup against the Patriots on Saturday. Johnson has been strong in coverage this year, allowing 6.9 yards per target and just one score.
