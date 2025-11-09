site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Taron Johnson: Not playing Sunday
Johnson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
The slot corner missed last Sunday's win over the Chiefs with the same injury. In his absence, Cam Lewis stepped forward and played all 59 defensive snaps.
