Bills' Taron Johnson: Nursing groin injury
Johnson is dealing with a groin injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson sat out Thursday's preseason opener against Indianapolis due to the groin issue. The severity of Johnson's injury remains unknown, as does a timetable for his return to practice. The second-year pro is competing to earn a No. 3 role in the Bills' secondary.
