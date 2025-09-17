Johnson (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Johnson has been listed as limited in practice all week, though it's worth noting that Buffalo only conducted walk-thru sessions Monday and Wednesday. After missing Week 2 due to a quad injury, Johnson seems like a reasonable candidate to return to action for Thursday's divisional contest, though official word on his status may not arrive until 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.