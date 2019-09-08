Johnson was officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

It's unclear how Johnson picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the game. Now that he's been ruled out, Kevin Johnson could see increased reps on defense and special teams. Johnson was unofficially credited with three solo tackles in the game.

