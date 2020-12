Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a concussion.

Johnson was the star of the first half, as his pick-six sparked what had been a lifeless Bills team to that point and led to 23 unanswered points and counting. Johnson leaves the contest with seven combined tackles to go with his interception. He'll have one less day to get better, as the Bills face the Broncos on Saturday in Week 15 action.