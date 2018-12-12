The Bills placed Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson underwent shoulder surgery on Dec. 5, though he wasn't officially placed on IR until now. The rookie defensive back compiled 42 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 11 games. He'll look to get healthy in time for the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...