Johnson had nine total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Johnson plays a lot for someone who's the fourth cornerback on the depth chart, as he's been on the field for 56 percent or more of the defensive snaps in every game this season. Sunday, it would have been difficult to pull him out with the defensive back unit depleted due to COVID-19 protocols, and the third-year corner delivered his best game of the season. Heading into the bye, Johnson sits at 62 tackles, two passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.