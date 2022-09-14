Johnson logged nine tackles and one pass defensed in the Bills' Week 1 win over the Rams.

While not a starter in name, Johnson is one of the team's key defenders and ended up playing 96 percent of the defensive snaps in the win. He'll likely see the field with regularity due to his ability to play +several spots on the defense, which has already come in handy since the Bills will play at least the first four weeks without star corner Tre'Davious White (knee). Johnson posted 76 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season.