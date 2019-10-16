Johnson (hamstring) returned to a full practice Wednesday following the team's bye week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The slot corner hasn't played since the team's regular-season opener, so even though he appears mostly healthy he still probably needs to show more during the rest of the practice week in order to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins. If Johnson does return, it's going to make one of the league's better defenses that much stronger.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories