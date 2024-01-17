Johnson (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

Coach Sean McDermott revealed that Johnson is progressing through concussion protocol, indicating that he was determined to have suffered a concussion after being evaluated for a head injury during Monday's 31-17 wild-card round win over the Steelers. Johnson will need to gain clearance from an independent neurotrauma consultant in order to clear the protocol and have a chance to play in the divisional round Sunday against the Chiefs, but his presence at practice Wednesday was encouraging.