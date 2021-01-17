Johnson tallied six tackles and returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown Saturday in the Bills' 17-3 win over the Ravens in the divisional round.

With the Bills leading 10-3 and Ravens threatening for the game-tying score with less than a minute remaining in third quarter, Johnson stepped in to provide the top highlight of the night. After going undetected in coverage by quarterback Lamar Jackson, Johnson deftly snuck in front of tight end Mark Andrews near the goal line to nab Jackson's pass, then sprinted untouched 101 yards to the opposite end zone to tie the NFL postseason record for the longest interception return. Johnson and the Bills will face the winner of Sunday's Browns-Chiefs tilt in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.