Johnson (hamstring) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 1, so we have to imagine the Bills want to be extra certain before they commit to trotting the slot corner out there for a full game. Johnson looks like he'll be a game-time decision Sunday morning.

