Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Johnson downgraded from a full practice session Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's matchup. The veteran slot cornerback has missed the past two games with a persisting groin injury. If he is unable to suit up Sunday, Cam Lewis (calf) and Ja'Marcus Ingram will likely once again share snaps in the slot cornerback role against the Buccaneers.