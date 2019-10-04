Play

Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee after practicing Friday on a limited basis for the third straight day.

Like a number of his teammates, Johnson will be a true game-time decision leading into the contest. His slot corner duties will be filled by a combo of Kevin Johnson and Siran Neal should he not be able to play.

