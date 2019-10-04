Bills' Taron Johnson: Questionable for Tennessee
Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee after practicing Friday on a limited basis for the third straight day.
Like a number of his teammates, Johnson will be a true game-time decision leading into the contest. His slot corner duties will be filled by a combo of Kevin Johnson and Siran Neal should he not be able to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...