Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Johnson put forth a 'DNP/LP/FP' practice slate this week, so it looks as though he's at least trending in the right direction to suit up. In the event that Johnson were forced to miss any time, Siran Neal would likely see the opportunity to handle increased defensive snaps.
