Johnson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Bills love what Johnson's been doing in a key depth role as a fourth-round rookie corner, so he'll assume that spot again without missing any action. He's been working through the shoulder issue for a stretch, but has found a way to accrue at least two tackles in all 10 games he's played, while his 40 tackles on the season isn't bad at all for a guy not starting yet.