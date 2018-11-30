Bills' Taron Johnson: Ready for Miami
Johnson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The Bills love what Johnson's been doing in a key depth role as a fourth-round rookie corner, so he'll assume that spot again without missing any action. He's been working through the shoulder issue for a stretch, but has found a way to accrue at least two tackles in all 10 games he's played, while his 40 tackles on the season isn't bad at all for a guy not starting yet.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13