Coach McDermott said Friday that Johnson has cleared concussion protocol. The defensive back was a full participant on Friday and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

This is a pretty positive development for the Bills, as they have a depleted secondary these days and the versatile Johnson typically plays close to all the defensive snaps. He'll be a main factor as Buffalo attempts to slow down a potent Eagles offensive attack.