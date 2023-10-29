Johnson had six tackles (four solo) including a sack in Thursday's 24-18 win over the Buccaneers.

Johnson had his first sack since the 2021 season on Thursday. He's up to 41 tackles in seven games this season, third behind Terrel Bernard (76) and Jordan Poyer (42). Johnson has taken more responsibility in the Bills' secondary with Tre'Davious White (Achilles) out for the year and Kaiir Elam struggling in his limited play. Johnson will look to help Buffalo build off its momentum in Week 9 against the Bengals.