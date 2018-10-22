Johnson logged seven total tackles and one tackle for a loss during Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.

Johnson tied with Tremaine Edmunds as the team's leader in tackles Week 7. The rookie fourth-round pick failed to assist Buffalo's defense in containing Indianapolis' red zone attack, allowing quarterback Andrew Luck to sling four touchdowns without an interception. Johnson will face another stout passing offense against the Patriots on Monday.

