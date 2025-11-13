Johnson (groin) returned to full practice participation Thursday.

Johnson upgraded to full participation Thursday after being limited by a groin injury Wednesday, putting him on track to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. The starting slot cornerback missed each of the Bills' last two games nursing his groin injury, and he looks set to retake his starting role from Cam Lewis and Ja'Marcus Ingram just in time for a home showdown with a strong Buccaneers offense.